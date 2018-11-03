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IDEOLOGY ... Zionism :: How it Takes Over a Nation
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38 views • November 03, 2018
Cockburn's most recent book is Rumsfeld: His Rise, Fall, and Catastrophic Legacy (subtitled An American Disaster in the UK edition). In the New York Times, reviewer Jacob Heilbrunn called it "perceptive and engrossing." He is also known for writing "21st Century Slaves" for National Geographic. It was a groundbreaking article that shed light on the practice of modern-day slavery.
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