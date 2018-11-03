© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALEX JONES (1st HOUR) 11-2-18: Project Veritas James O'Keefe
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • November 03, 2018
“Don’t Ever Repeat This”: Beto Aides Busted Funneling Caravan Funds In Undercover Sting
James O’Keefe’s undercover operatives at Project Veritas filming campaign staffers for Congressman and US Senate candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, seemingly engaging in the illegal use of campaign resources to help transport caravan headed towards the US border.
https://www.prisonplanet.com/dont-ever-repeat-this-beto-aides-busted-funneling-caravan-funds-in-undercover-sting.html
James O’Keefe’s undercover operatives at Project Veritas filming campaign staffers for Congressman and US Senate candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, seemingly engaging in the illegal use of campaign resources to help transport caravan headed towards the US border.
https://www.prisonplanet.com/dont-ever-repeat-this-beto-aides-busted-funneling-caravan-funds-in-undercover-sting.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.