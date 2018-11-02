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National Toxicology Program: Cell Phones Cause Cancer
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191 views • November 02, 2018
And what to do about it - share with everyone you know. Cell phones are causing cancer, depression, anxiety, and practically every other disease afflicting the modern world.
Get the word out.
Get the word out.
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