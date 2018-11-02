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Will Johnson - Young Black Conservatives Treated Like Royalty by President Trump
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3083 views • November 02, 2018
The Young Black Leadership Summit put on by Turning Point USA was invited to the White House to meet President Trump. These young people were so energized and said they were treated like royalty.
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