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Many French people are now fleeing to Hungary: Escaping Mass Migration
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49 views • November 02, 2018
Failed migration policies have helped turn Paris into a failing city. People simply no longer feel safe in their own homes. Where do they go? Nationalist Hero Hungary. Perhaps communities deserve to have borders?
Video from Redpill shark
Video from Redpill shark
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