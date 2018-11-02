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Full Show - At Last! MSM Admits Globalist George Soros Is Funding Migrant Invasion - 11/2/2018
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964 views • November 02, 2018
The over 156 million employed sets the twelfth record earned under President Trump just days before next week’s midterm election. Also, Democrats across the nation have been caught lying and cheating as they try to use the migrant caravan to gain power. Joining today’s show is Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe discussing his latest report exposing Dem Senate candidate “Beto” O’Rourke’s staffers allegedly using campaign funds to support the migrant caravan.
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