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Une Allemande prévient. Suicide de l'Europe le 10 décembre.(VOST)
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33 views • November 02, 2018
La France aussi va signer ce truc sans nous consulter.
Le lien vers la vidéo originale en Allemand de la députée Ulrike Trebesius :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORWxyu52mVU
Le lien vers la vidéo originale en Allemand de la députée Ulrike Trebesius :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORWxyu52mVU
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