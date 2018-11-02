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What you call a "traffic stop" is IMPRISONMENT
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10 views • November 02, 2018
Using the correct terms when it comes to law is essential. The term "traffic stop" is slang. What a so-called "traffic stop" actually is is an arrest and imprisonment. When done without a warrant it's a warrantless arrest. Look up imprison in any law dictionary, you'll see it pertains to out of jail as well as in jail.
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