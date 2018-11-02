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Patriotism, Nationalism, & Thomas Aquinas
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16 views • November 02, 2018
My response to Bill Still & POTUS use of nationalism as opposed to the older word of patriotism. Patriotism is a virtue according to Thomas Aquinas. I propose 4 simple ways of showing patriotism.
Bill Still's complete video can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Etg4OEsAQVY&app=desktop
Bill Still's complete video can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Etg4OEsAQVY&app=desktop
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