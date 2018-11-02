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Jon Stewart Compares Trump & Midterms To Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome!
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21214 views • November 02, 2018
Just in time for the midterms, CNN rolls out Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart to bash Trump and his racist supporters.
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