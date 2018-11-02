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Full Show: Proof That Open Borders is UN Agenda, Funded by Soros & Globalists
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27 views • November 02, 2018
Calling Soros a ‘globalist’ isn’t an anti-semitic euphemism. The UN migrant charter has been rejected by US & a growing number of countries and EU/UN logo’d MasterCard debit cards are issued to migrants after Soros & MC bragged about his $500M funding. And, Eric Peters joins to talk about 250,000 new diesels embargoed by EPA for emissions “cheating” may be able to be sold — at a bargain price.
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