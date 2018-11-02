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Cell Phones, Cell Towers & Cancer — Link Proven, But 5G Advances
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1419 views • November 02, 2018
A 2016 study on lab rats exposed to cell phone radiation proves a cancer link for males, extensive epidemiological studies done in the 80’s & 90’s in multiple countries showed at least a fourfold increase in cancer. Here’s the data that caused the Federal government to block any prohibition of cell phone towers in the 1996 Telecommunications Act — the data they don’t want you to see as they rush to 5G
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