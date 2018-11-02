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Professor: Newborns Can “Ethically” Be Killed—Not “Sentient”
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3524 views • November 02, 2018
A professor emeritus of biology tries to make the case that new born babies can ethically & morally be killed because they are not “cognizant of themselves” — i.e., they are morally equivalent to a fetus which he maintains is a non-person
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