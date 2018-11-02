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BBC journalist confronted by the claim that only a few hundred people came to support Tommy Robinson there were 2,000+ people
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18 views • November 02, 2018
One of our real reporters from Australia, Avi Yemini, confronted a BBC journalist about their claim that only a few hundred people came to support Tommy. As anyone could see, there were 2,000+ people there.
Video from Rebel Media
Video from Rebel Media
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