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VIDEO: Trump: We Will Consider Rocks A Firearm
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1979 views • November 02, 2018
President Trump has released a statement on the violence being seen from migrants in the caravan heading to America. He said those who throw rocks will be considered to be using firearms by our military. Alex breaks down the globalist agenda to use the caravan to manipulate emotions of compassionate Americans.
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