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VIDEO: Residents Shocked By “It’s Okay To Be White” Signs, We Must Embrace White Genocide
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3211 views • November 02, 2018
Alex Jones presents a local television news report that describes "It's Okay To Be White" signs, scattered across their community, as a serious threat to public safety and recommends that people call the police if they see one of these signs.
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