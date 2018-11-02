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Leftist Language Rules are Retarded
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1787 views • November 02, 2018
“Don’t say ‘anchor baby’, say ‘American-born children of undocumented immigrants’ “, the reporter lectured Trump and Trump said, “I’ll say ‘anchor baby’ “. Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, joins to talk PC language in a car reviews, and it looks like the draconian measures taken against VW for emission “cheating” may result in a windfall bargain for anyone looking for a diesel car.
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