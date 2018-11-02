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Trump Kept a-Rollin'
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14 views • November 02, 2018
Trump, trains, and The Yardbirds playing Train Kept a-Rollin' (1965).
The basic point here is that there is some irony in the necessity of electing Trump to save America. The left was taking us down and violating our constitutional rights with their absurd policies, and Trump is now reversing those policies. He wasn't my first choice (or second, or third...) but he has turned out to be a great president. Who knew?...I mean, besides millions of voters?
The basic point here is that there is some irony in the necessity of electing Trump to save America. The left was taking us down and violating our constitutional rights with their absurd policies, and Trump is now reversing those policies. He wasn't my first choice (or second, or third...) but he has turned out to be a great president. Who knew?...I mean, besides millions of voters?
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