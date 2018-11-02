© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oprah's NWO Allegiance Campaign
Follow
0
Share
Report
2845 views • November 02, 2018
Oprah Winfrey is using her self righteous status to subtly influence Democrat voters. Of course the party of suckers is unaware that Oprah has a long history of working under the globalist agenda. Just adding weight to the old adage "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.