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Beto Campaign Appears to Illegally Spend Funds on Supplies for Caravan Aliens
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30 views • November 02, 2018
Project Veritas Action Fund has released undercover video from current Congressman and US Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign. The video exposes how his campaign staff appear to be illegally using campaign resources to buy supplies and help transport Honduran aliens.
C 2018 Project Veritas
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
C 2018 Project Veritas
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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