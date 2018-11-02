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Blockbuster Video! Beto Caught Working With Illegal Migrant Caravan To Smash Texas Border
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16519 views • November 02, 2018
Breaking! A new video from Project Veritas has just been released! James O’Keefe joins Alex to discuss the undercover footage of members from the Beto O’Rourke campaign claiming they use funds to support the illegal caravan heading towards the border.
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