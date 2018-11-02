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Birthright Citizenship and the Constitution: Good Morning Liberty 11-02-18
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12 views • November 02, 2018
There's at least one positive about people going crazy over a possible Trump executive order on birthright citizenship. Almost everyone - including people who usually hate the document - is focusing on the Constitution to make their case. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers TAC's internal "debate" over the issue. That is, two experts who have different cases, but both from an originalist perspective.
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