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November 2, 2018 Satan moving on the Church the facts
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21 views • November 02, 2018
Jesus told us just before He returns there would be a falling away first. Worldwide we are witnessing a decline in the belief in God and Christ. This video will give you the facts as to what is taking place and what is taking the place of church.
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