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Romans 13 ; AMERICA'S ACCOUNTABILITY BEFORE GOD
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23 views • November 02, 2018
Governments are accountable before God for their actions or lack there of. Romans 13 read in context with chpt. 12 give the Christian his duty as related to the LORD and the nation they live in. The government is to bring righteousness, morality, decency to the society they govern. They are a terror to evil works and bear the sword to execute law and order in the earth.
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