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MSM Overlords Claim Over 75% Of Americans Are Terrorists
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1351 views • November 02, 2018
There is an algorithm that is generated. And Hillary Clinton is always there to keep it moving. Take the narrative that Trump and all of his supporters regardless of race are racist deplorables. Clinton has shaped that runaway illogical progressive narrative for decades. And it has finally become accepted amongst her irrational followers.
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