© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pence hits back at Oprah, Will Ferrell in Georgia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
688 views • November 02, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence energized the crowds at a Jack Kemp rally in Georgia while Oprah Winfrey and Will Ferrell campaigned for his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams.
Keywords
fox newsfox news channellaura ingrahamhannitytucker carlson tonightdana perinogreg gutfeldthe fivemartha maccallumbret baierfncbreaking newsfox and friendsjudge jeanineneil cavutobill hemmerhoward kurtzmedia buzzspecial reportharris faulkneroutnumberedfox news sundaygeraldo riverasmithshannon breamlive newsjon scottfox news @nightshepard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.