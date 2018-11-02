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One Voice Ep 74 - Robert 'Beto' O'Rourke Campaign Caught Using Campaign Funds To Aid Illegals
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14 views • November 02, 2018
https://www.infowars.com/dont-ever-repeat-this-beto-aides-busted-funneling-caravan-funds-in-undercover-sting/
James O’Keefe’s undercover operatives at Project Veritas have done it again; this time filming campaign staffers for Congressman and US Senate candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, seemingly engaging in the illegal use of campaign resources to help transport Honduran nationals traveling in the Central American caravan headed towards the southern US border.
James O’Keefe’s undercover operatives at Project Veritas have done it again; this time filming campaign staffers for Congressman and US Senate candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, seemingly engaging in the illegal use of campaign resources to help transport Honduran nationals traveling in the Central American caravan headed towards the southern US border.
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