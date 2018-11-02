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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 73 - Rock Throwing Invaders Will Be Fired On By US Military Says POTUS
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88 views • November 02, 2018
While the US commander in chief “hopes” the US military will not have to engage the so-called ‘migrant caravans’ with firearms once they reach the US border, Trump stated that pelting the American forces with rocks will not be tolerated.
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Infowars.com
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Infowars.com
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