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War Room with Owen Shroyer Clip: President Trump Welcome in Pittsburgh
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6 views • November 02, 2018
Video clip MSM don't want Americans to see. Proof President Trump is and was welcome in Pittsburgh. Watch as Doctors and Nurses Greet Presents & First Lady Trump in Pittsburgh Hospital.
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