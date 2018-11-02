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Past Life Regression - Time Resonance
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9 views • November 02, 2018
Resonances are echoes of your past lives that lie just below the surface of your conscious awareness. Resonances help you to connect with your past lives without hypnosis. They rely on emotional recognition rather than on mental recall.
Time resonances come from your reaction to historical periods - either you are fascinated by a certain era or not. When you are fascinated by a particular historical period, it is usually because you have lived back then.
Time resonances come from your reaction to historical periods - either you are fascinated by a certain era or not. When you are fascinated by a particular historical period, it is usually because you have lived back then.
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