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Heal Bad Karma Mantra Meditation
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17 views • November 02, 2018
'Man' means 'mind' and 'Tra' means 'wave or vibration'. Mantras are words of energetic power which create vibrations that can rewire your mind . The endless knot is the symbol of karma while orange is the color of karma. Contemplating these helps you to open yourself to clearing more past karma NOW.
Can this karma "remove" your karma? NO. Yet it can help to rewire your DNA to open you to clearing your karma and connecting you with lessons needed to transform your life for the better.
Can this karma "remove" your karma? NO. Yet it can help to rewire your DNA to open you to clearing your karma and connecting you with lessons needed to transform your life for the better.
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