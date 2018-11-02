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Q is Back! Caravan & Election Update - B2T Show Nov 1
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18 views • November 02, 2018
Q is back with new drops after 22 days of silence! Updates on Trumps tough stance on the Carivan. Updates on the Election Polls and Trends. A fullfilled prophey of Mark Taylors and review of several related prophesies. Pray and discussion.
Celebrate Trump's “Promises Delivered!” The President Donald J. Trump 2020 Freedom Coin. Type “Blessed” in the Coupon Code for free shipping for 3 or above coins: https://trumpcoin2020.com/
Celebrate Trump's “Promises Delivered!” The President Donald J. Trump 2020 Freedom Coin. Type “Blessed” in the Coupon Code for free shipping for 3 or above coins: https://trumpcoin2020.com/
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