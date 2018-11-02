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How Past Life Karma Works
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11 views • November 02, 2018
How Does Past Life Karma Effect You NOW?
Karma does: if you were born with physical/mental defects.
Karma does: if you were born with natural skills/talents.
Karma does: if you were born into a difficult family.
Karma does: if you married into an abusive relationship.
Karma does: if you have problematic children/relatives.
Karma does: if you agreed to a series of horrible jobs.
Karma does: if you have health issues due to illness/injury.
Karma does: if you have had any financial misfortune.
Karma does: if you were born with physical/mental defects.
Karma does: if you were born with natural skills/talents.
Karma does: if you were born into a difficult family.
Karma does: if you married into an abusive relationship.
Karma does: if you have problematic children/relatives.
Karma does: if you agreed to a series of horrible jobs.
Karma does: if you have health issues due to illness/injury.
Karma does: if you have had any financial misfortune.
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