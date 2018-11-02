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Break Your Past Life Vows (Poverty, Silence)
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10 views • November 02, 2018
Are Past Life Vows Interfering With Your Life Now?
Are you always broke? Past Life Vows of Poverty!
Are you afraid of having sex? Past Life Vows of Chastity!
Are you always making sacrifices? Past Life Vows of Abnegation!
Are you afraid of commitment? Past Life Vows of Celibacy!
Are you unable to speak up? Past Life Vows of Silence!
Are you constantly suffering? Past Life Vows of Retribution!
Are you going along to get along? Past Life Vows of Obedience!
Are you ready to break past lives vows?
Are you always broke? Past Life Vows of Poverty!
Are you afraid of having sex? Past Life Vows of Chastity!
Are you always making sacrifices? Past Life Vows of Abnegation!
Are you afraid of commitment? Past Life Vows of Celibacy!
Are you unable to speak up? Past Life Vows of Silence!
Are you constantly suffering? Past Life Vows of Retribution!
Are you going along to get along? Past Life Vows of Obedience!
Are you ready to break past lives vows?
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