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Debbie Wasserman Schultz Wants Background Checks For Bullets, But Not Her Criminal IT Aides
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13 views • November 02, 2018
"You would think that Democrats, of all people, would be all about performing background checks when they're needed since they're such a huge deal. Right? No, you're wrong. Because congressional documents show that nearly 50 Democrats waived background checks for their precious Pakistani IT aides that were accused of hacking." —Dana Loesch
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