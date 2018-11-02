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Warren's Only Accomplishment: Borrowing Native American Ethnicity
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5 views • November 02, 2018
"What has Elizabeth Warren done by the way? Except try to appropriate American Indian, Native American ethnicity for her own professional and personal gain. And never apologized for it and continued to lie about it. Even to this day." —Dana Loesch
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