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NRATV EXCLUSIVE: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Threat Assessment Went Ignored
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141 views • November 02, 2018
"So, if that one recommendation were implemented, lives would have been saved, and it wasn't." —Marjory Stoneman Douglas Faculty Member.You won't hear this in the mainstream media. NRATV Correspondent Kerry Picket talks to a Marjory Stoneman Douglas faculty member about how a threat assessment performed months ahead of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy went ignored.
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