Information you cannot afford to miss; Billion$ spent to ensure you do.

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90 views • November 02, 2018
Dana Ashlie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
Published on Oct 28, 2018
Sometimes what you don't know CAN HURT YOU. Ignorance around this subject matter is almost guaranteed to do so.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
Put the following into your browser bar:
p
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
www.DefeatTheBeast.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
Published on Oct 28, 2018
Sometimes what you don't know CAN HURT YOU. Ignorance around this subject matter is almost guaranteed to do so.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
Put the following into your browser bar:
p
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
www.DefeatTheBeast.com
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