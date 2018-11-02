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Full Show - Trump Defends U.S. Border As France Officially Announces Collapse - 11/01/2018
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909 views • November 02, 2018
California congresswoman Maxine Waters warned her opponents she will govern by retribution. She “has not forgotten” her enemies and will use the Financial Services Committee position to seek payback. Rep. Adam Schiff promised to ramp up the probe against President Trump’s “Russian ties” if Dems claim midterm victory. Joining today’s show is the former advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign George Papadopoulos providing exclusive insight into his entrapment and what the “Russian collusion” really is.
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