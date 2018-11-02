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GAB Announces Return To The Web Date
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629 views • November 02, 2018
Andrew Torba, the founder of GAB, joins Alex to discuss Big Tech censorship. Andrew has received bomb threats to his and his families lives as the MSM casts blame on GAB for the recent shooting at a synagogue. Andrew reveals the future of GAB!
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