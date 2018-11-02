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Improved Air Layer System for Tropical Hardwood Ornamentals and Native Hawaiian Plant Preservation - 2018.
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1 view • November 02, 2018
Review of previous air layer arts in the patent literature and detailed explanation of an improved system developed in Hawaii. Audience questions and answers help to increase the information content of this presentation.
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