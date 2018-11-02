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A "CIVIL" INJUSTICE
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31 views • November 02, 2018
In the COURT of PUBLIC OPINION, the only one left...for now...because Arlington VA General District Court blocked entry of my photographic evidence clearly showing a dead, rotten tree was not removed. That tree fell on and destroyed 2 cars, mine and that belonging to another tenant. The photos presented here were the heart of my case.
www.IssuesOutline.org
www.ExiledParents.org
www.youtube.com/markyoung12
www.markyoungguitar.com
www.IssuesOutline.org
www.ExiledParents.org
www.youtube.com/markyoung12
www.markyoungguitar.com
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