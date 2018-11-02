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A Vote For Libertarians Is A Vote For The Democrats
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794 views • November 02, 2018
Alex Jones reveals how the democrats are using the Libertarian Party to split the Republican vote, so they can win the 2018 Midterm Elections and later impeach President Trump.
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