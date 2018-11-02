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NYT Brags About Soros’ 32 Billion Donantion To The Democrats
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675 views • November 02, 2018
Alex Jones shows and proves the New York Times has published an admission of George Soros' 32 billion dollar donation to the democrat party to influence the 2018 Midterm Elections.
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