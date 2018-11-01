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UCC 1-207
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74 views • November 01, 2018
"Without Prejudice"
This video will explain how to achieve your reservation of rights in a court of law or otherwise. This will also give rise to remedy and recourse using the UCC 1- 103 & 106 argument.
This is not legal advise, this is for informational, educational and entertainment purposes only.
Dig out thine own salvation
This video will explain how to achieve your reservation of rights in a court of law or otherwise. This will also give rise to remedy and recourse using the UCC 1- 103 & 106 argument.
This is not legal advise, this is for informational, educational and entertainment purposes only.
Dig out thine own salvation
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