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Trump Fights Army Of Zombies - Literally
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776 views • November 01, 2018
The possibility of voter fraud is high as the democrats watch the polls swinging toward the Republicans. Alex Jones exposes how even "dead people" have been caught voting before so patriots must remain vigilant to guard the integrity of our elections.
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