© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Core Philosophy Of Liberty Is The Affirmation Of The Human Soul
Follow
0
Share
Report
580 views • November 01, 2018
Communism and other leftist ideologies have always pushed the idea that God is not real and therefore the human soul is a myth as well. Mike Adams reveals the true ideals that make America's republic a Christian nation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.