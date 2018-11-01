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Dems Planning To Riot No Matter Who Wins
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3618 views • November 01, 2018
The tension in America appears to be at a breaking point as the midterms approach. Mike Adams discusses the possibility of leftists continuing to become unhinged and commit violence should they lose the 2018 election.
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