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Border Invasion: A Deuteronomy 28 Judgment?
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10 views • November 01, 2018
Watch today's episode as Zach Drew and Andrew Bellers discuss the migrant invasion on our southern border. Who is behind the invasion and what is their ultimate goal? Also, don't miss the latter half of the show as Zach takes you to Deuteronomy 28 and outlines how the situation on our southern border was a sign of Judgment in the Old Testament.
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Please consider a one time gift or becoming one of our special reoccurring monthly partners! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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