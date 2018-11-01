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The Election Has Been Stolen In Advance By Nefarious Left-Wing Institutions
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1922 views • November 01, 2018
The midterms will be affected by many factors, but the left manipulates the American people by smearing and banning conservatives as well as those that go against the globalist agenda. Mike Adams breaks down the tactics of the fascist left.
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